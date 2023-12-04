US Muslims call to bring down Biden presidency over handling of Hamas war

US Muslim support for Biden has fallen from 59% before the war to 17% since October 7th.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US Muslims from key swing states gathered in Dearborn Michigan on Saturday to formulate the “#Abandon Biden” strategy to punish the president at the 2024 polls for his policy in the Israel-Hamas war.

Biden, who has supported Israel’s efforts to free hostages and eliminate Hamas, has angered the American-Muslim community, whose support for the president has plunged from 59% before the war to 17% since October 7th.

Participants from Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona, Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania gathered in Dearborn, Michigan, the US city with the highest percentage of Muslims.

Their leaders declared that because President Biden did not demand that Israel implement an immediate and permanent ceasefire, they were going to use their leverage and numbers to make the #Abandon Biden movement succeed.

University of Minnesota professor, Hassan Abdel Salam, said, “We’re looking into finding ways to build a mechanism of coordination between all the swing states so that we’re constantly working together to ensure that Muslim Americans will come out in all of these states and that Mr. Biden will lose every one of them.”

Jaylani Hussein, Executive director of CAIR Minnesota said, “We are not powerless as American Muslims. We are powerful. We don’t only have the money, but we have the actual votes. And we will use that vote to save this nation from itself.”

The leaders at the summit indicated that the participants aren’t considering voting for Donald Trump instead, and there were many discussions about whom they would support as president instead of Biden.

“We’re not supporting Trump,” Hussein said. “We’re not going to make the same mistake of thinking about President Biden the way we thought. We don’t have two options. We have many options, and we’re going to exercise that.”

Currently, Michigan is the state with the highest percentage of Arab Americans at 2.1%, and in 2020, Biden won Michigan by 2.8 points.

In Wisconsin, there are 25,000 Arab American voters and Biden won the state by 20,000.

Arizona is home to 25,000 Arab Americans, and Biden won the state by 10,5000 votes.