US officials may back targeted campaigns against Hamas in Rafah

Palestinians search a house after an Israeli air strike, in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, on October 12 2023. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

The Biden Administration has made what appears to be a pivot in approving strategies short of a full invasion to eliminate Hamas’s remaining four battalions in Rafah.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

After weeks of urging Israel not to operate in Rafah, US officials are now saying they would support a Rafah campaign that focused on “high-value” Hamas targets and a proven plan to protect the 1.3 million Gazan civilians in the area, Politico reports.

However, Biden restated his caveat that the red line for Israel would be operating in Rafah without putting in place a concrete plan to protect civilians.

Top US administration officials said they would back an operation that would focus on counter-terrorism operations rather than a full-blown war.

Netanyahu has stressed repeatedly that operating in Rafah and eliminating the last Hamas battalions is essential to defeating the terror group and winning the war.

In an interview, Netanyahu asked if the US would have been satisfied with eliminating only 75% of ISIS capabilities in Iraq, making an analogy with the current war in Gaza.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan emphasized the need to protect civilians during a Rafah operation.

He said, “Our position is that a military operation in Rafah that does not protect civilians, that cuts off the main arteries of humanitarian assistance and that places enormous pressure on the Israel-Egypt border is not something that he can support.”

Sullivan added that the aim of the war should be “the protection of civilians and about Israel being able to sustain a campaign in a way that ultimately leads to an outcome in which the people of Israel are secure, Hamas is crushed, and there is a long-term solution to stability and peace in the region.”

Addressing AIPAC through a video statement, Netanyahu said, “You cannot say you support Israel’s goal of destroying Hamas and then oppose Israel when it takes the actions necessary to achieve that goal,” implying that the US should not oppose the IDF operating in Rafah entirely.