US politicians slam Biden admin for ‘outrageous’ abstention in UN resolution

By David Swindle, JNS

Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle slammed the decision of the Biden administration to abstain rather than veto a U.N. Security Council vote on a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire to the fighting between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, and the release of hostages being held captive there.

“It’s appalling the United States allowed passage of a resolution that fails to condemn Hamas,” wrote Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.). “The U.N. has always been unwilling to condemn this group of terrorists, cowards and rapists.”

“We must stand with Israel and stop pandering to the political fringe or Hamas apologists,” he added.

“Today’s resolution is a capitulation to and victory for Hamas. It reverses what the Biden administration said was its policy linking a ceasefire to the release of hostages, even while Hamas is still holding hostages, including American hostages,” stated Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

“It does not acknowledge let alone condemn the atrocities of Oct. 7, the worst one-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. It includes vague pro forma language calling for a release of hostages, which is designed to be ignored by Hamas and will be ignored,” the Texas senator stated. “Indeed, today’s resolution will further entrench Hamas.”

He added that it “will have devastating costs to American national security and the U.S.-Israel relationship. I call on administration officials, including and especially State Department officials, to reverse these reckless and catastrophic policies. I will continue to hold them accountable until they do.”

U.S. President Joe Biden’s “lack of leadership and inaction at the U.N. are a disgrace,” wrote Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). “Instead of standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our great ally, the Biden administration has undermined Israel and emboldened Hamas terrorists at every turn.”

“Joe Biden continues to appease the pro-Hamas wing of his party by undermining Israel on the battlefield and at the U.N.,” wrote Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). “The way this war ends is with the hostages returned home and Hamas wiped from the face of the earth.”

“The U.N. Security Council just passed a resolution demanding Israel not defeat Hamas,” wrote Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). “To appease far-left antisemitic/pro-Hamas activists, Biden decided not to veto it.”

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) called it “outrageous” that the Biden administration did not veto the “extremely biased” resolution.

Washington’s abstention was another example of the Biden administration’s “hostility to our great ally, Israel,” wrote Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas). “This morning’s action solidifies the moral rot at the United Nations and why it doesn’t deserve a dime of taxpayer dollars.”

“The Biden administration continues to undermine our closest ally in the Middle East,” wrote Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.). “Hamas must immediately release all hostages and surrender, or be destroyed. That should be the position of the United States.”

“Joe Biden is more concerned about his political future than backing our greatest ally, Israel, in its fight for survival,” wrote Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.).

Without mentioning the vote specifically, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) wrote: “The only winner of a public falling-out between the United States and Israel is Hamas.”

‘Rightly demanded’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) praised the passage of the resolution.

“The U.N. Security Council just passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and full humanitarian access,” Sanders wrote. “The U.S. must push all parties to honor this ceasefire and rush massive humanitarian aid into Gaza to feed starving people.”

“This resolution must be implemented in full to end the suffering and bloodshed,” Omar wrote. “The U.N. has rightly demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages. The escalating violence and civilian casualties, including many children, is unacceptable.”

“The U.K. has long been calling for an immediate humanitarian pause leading to a sustainable ceasefire without a return to destruction, fighting and loss of life, as the fastest way to get hostages out and aid in,” wrote David Cameron, its secretary of state. “The U.N. Security Council has just voted to advance that goal.”

Mike Pence, the former U.S. vice president, called the resolution a “disgrace.”

“After the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust, Israel must be allowed to wage war until Hamas is destroyed once and for all,” he said, adding: “America Stands With Israel.”

AIPAC said it is “disappointed” that the Biden administration didn’t veto the vote, and the Republican Jewish Coalition wrote that the “Biden administration continues to undermine Israel as it fights for its very survival.”

“Russia and China just outmaneuvered the U.S. at the United Nations, getting their way on an immoral Security Council resolution on Gaza, wrote David Friedman, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel. “No condemnation of Hamas for its brutal initiation of the conflict, and no conditioning a ceasefire on the release of the hostages. Just a naked demand for Israel to hand Hamas an ill-deserved victory.”

“Hamas is celebrating the result,” he added. “That tells you all you need to know. I am deeply embarrassed for the Biden administration and our country.”