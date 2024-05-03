US Senator Schumer to join invite for Netanyahu despite calling for his ouster

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Despite demanding that Israelis replace Netanyahu as Prime Minister nearly two months ago, US Senator Chuck Schumer finally agreed to participate in extending an invitation to Netanyahu to address Congress.

Last month, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said he would ask Schumer to support inviting Netanyahu amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Johnson told The Hill this week, “I sent a letter draft, because it’s a bicameral invitation letter, it’s been sitting on Chuck Schumer’s desk.”

Johnson added, “As far as I know he has not cosigned it yet,” and mentioned it was sent “probably a month ago.”

However, despite the delay, Schumer indicated that he was ready to join the invitation.

“He intends to join the invitation, the timing is being worked out,” the spokesperson of Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish legislator in US history, told The Hill.

Netanyahu’s visit is certain to be greeted with outrage by the Progressive wing of the Democratic Party, particularly “The Squad” consisting of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and others.

Michael Johnson first announced he would extend an invitation to Netanyahu in March following a closed-door GOP conference.

At the time, Senator Schumer said, “I will always welcome the opportunity for the Prime Minister of Israel to speak to Congress in a bipartisan way.”

“Israel has no stronger ally than the United States and our relationship transcends any one president or any one Prime Minister,” he added in a statement.

During his address, Schumer expressed optimism for the prospects of a two-state solution, but added that Israel’s “right-wing zealots” must be removed from power and new elections held, calling Netanyahu an “obstacle to peace.”

“With the prospect of a real two-state solution on the table…I believe they will be far more likely to support more mainstream leaders committed to peace. If presented with a two-state solution, then most mainstream Israelis will support it.”

“Part of that must mean rejecting right-wing zealots. These people do not represent a majority of the Israeli public, yet under Prime Minister Netanyahu’s watch they have had far too much influence. ”

“The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel,” Schumer continued. “The Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision that is stuck in the past.”

Schumer’ remarks were greeted with widespread condemnation, even from some Democratic legislators, with Netanyahu calling them “grotesque.”

Israeli politicians across the board also strongly criticized Schumer for presuming to understand the wishes of “mainstream Israelis.”

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli wrote in an X post, “Dear Senator Schumer, with your tremendous enthusiasm for Israeli politics, don’t forget that the gates of Israel are open to you.”

He added, “You are more than welcome to immigrate and vote in the next elections. Until then, please respect our democracy.”