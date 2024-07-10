US to dismantle failed $230 million Gaza aid pier

“This pier was a massive waste of money that had no value other than virtue signaling to Biden’s base,” said former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

By World Israel News Staff

The U.S. military is expected to soon dismantle a $230 million floating pier built to provide aid to Gazan civilians, which was plagued with technical issues and operated for just 20 days.

Unnamed U.S. officials told the Associated Press that the pier, which is currently docked in Ashdod, Israel, will be briefly re-anchored in Gaza to distribute the last of aid from Cyprus that has been piling up.

After the aid is unloaded, it will be permanently disassembled.

The off-shore pier was constructed by American military forces and opened in May, but has been beset by numerous issues related to bad weather and rough seas.

After operating for two weeks, the pier was severely damaged in a storm. Parts of the pier sank, with elements of the structure drifting to nearby Ashdod.

Two boats attached to the pier were washed ashore as far north as Tel Aviv, while an additional two boats were found on the beach in Gaza.

The U.S. Central Command repaired the pier in Ashdod, reopening it 10 days later.

However, the pier was forced to close once again in June due to high winds and rough seas.

According to sources who spoke to the Associated Press, the pier distributed roughly 500 truckloads of aid – which is equivalent to just one day of pre-war deliveries.

Some commentators, including former high-ranking American officials, said the project was aimed at pandering to left-wing voters who are frustrated with President Joe Biden over the Israel-Hamas war.

“This pier was a massive waste of money that had no value other than virtue signaling to Biden’s base,” David Friedman, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Israel under former president Donald Trump, wrote on his X account in May.