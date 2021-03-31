Vaccine passports, yellow Star of David comparison sparks ire

Covid-19 vaccination passports have been compared to the Yellow Star Jews were forced to wear by Nazi Germany. (Shutterstock)

The Libertarian Party of Kentucky is also going on a tweet storm comparing the vaccine passports to Jews being forced to wear the Star of David.

By Joseph Wolkin, World Israel News

Freshman U.S. Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is among U.S. and international politicians comparing the Covid-19 vaccine passports to Nazi Germany forcing Jews to wear a yellow Star of David on their clothes, according to a JTA report.

“Proposals like these smack of 1940s Nazi Germany,” Cawthorn said. “We must make every effort to keep America from becoming a ‘show your papers society.’ The Constitution and our founding principles decry this type of totalitarianism.”

But Cawthorn isn’t the only politician/activist who is jumping on the bandwagon of comparing the Covid-19 vaccine rollout and everything associated with it to Nazi Germany. Britain’s James Delingpole, a conservative talking head, tweeted that the government there should “cut to the chase and give unvaccinated people yellow stars to sew prominently onto their clothes?”

Essentially, if someone receives the Covid-19 vaccine and shows their vaccine card, they have access to more public spaces that are now asking people to prove they’re vaccinated upon entry. Israel is using this system and it is enabling the Jewish state’s economy to surge ahead.

“Are the vaccine passports going to be yellow, shaped like a star, and sewn on our clothes?” the Libertarian Party of Kentucky tweeted on Monday, further calling it “the stuff of totalitarian dictatorships.”

Comedian Seth Rogen fired back at the party by tweeting, “F*** right off with this s***.”

Holocaust comparisons have been a dime a dozen during the Covid-19 pandemic. As JTA pointed out, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) called immigration detention centers near America’s border with Mexico “concentration camps.”

Her sentiment prompted a response from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial and Museum, which went on to explain nothing should be compared to the Holocaust.