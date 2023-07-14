Wall Street Journal accuses Biden of anti-Israel bias

In op-ed titled ‘What Does Biden Have Against Israel?’ the Wall Street Journal accuses the White House of treating Netanyahu worse than the Iranian government.

By World Israel News Staff

The editorial board of The Wall Street Journal took the Biden administration to task Friday, accusing the Biden White House of unfairly targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government.

In a piece titled “What Does Biden Have Against Israel?,” the Journal’s editorial board argued that President Joe Biden has dealt more harshly with the new Netanyahu government than he has with Iran’s Islamist regime.

“Why does President Biden go out of his way to snub, criticize and give marching orders to the government of Israel? At least rhetorically, the President and his Administration treat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his governing coalition worse than they do the ruling mullahs in Iran.”

While Biden publicly doubled down this week on his refusal to invite Netanyahu to the White House in the near future, even as he extended an invitation to President Isaac Herzog – Netanyahu’s chief opponent in the 2015 election and former leader of the dovish Labor Party.

Herzog is slated to arrive in Washington next Tuesday, raising criticism from government ministers who accused the Biden administration of “humiliating Netanyahu” by snubbing him even as Israel’s president is feted in the White House.

“The American administration is behaving in an unfair and humiliating way toward Netanyahu. It is an embarrassment to Netanyahu’s honor to beg for a meeting,” a Likud minister said in closed talks Wednesday, according to Yedioth Ahronoth. “It is definitely a difficult and problematic event.”

The Wall Street Journal editorial said the White House’s handling of America’s relationship with Israel clearly constituted an attempt to bolster the Opposition, amid ongoing tensions in Israel over the judicial reform plan.

“The effect of this piling on is for Israelis to see that the U.S. sides with their opposition parties.”

“This is no way to treat a democratic ally and no way to pursue U.S. interests while Mr. Netanyahu’s Likud Party is in power, as it has been for most of the past 25 years.”

“The President’s Israel policy has been counterproductive,” the Journal piece continued. “How does it advance peace to indulge Palestinians in the belief that Jews are interlopers in Judea and at the Western Wall?”

“While Mr. Biden undermines the Netanyahu government, Hamas and other Iranian proxies are gaining power in the West Bank, activating another front against Israel. The new wave of terrorism against Jewish civilians will set back the Palestinian cause but advance Iran’s.”