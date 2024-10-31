WATCH: IDF interrogation tape reveals how Hamas exploits UNRWA facilities

Since Oct. 7th UNRWA members have been exposed as Hamas terrorists, its facilities found to powering terror tunnels, and even some have kept hostages in their homes.

The Israeli military published documentation of a former @UNRWA employee from the northern Gaza Strip who detailed how Hamas exploited UNRWA facilities and vehicles. pic.twitter.com/kTXyU4Kzr2 — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 31, 2024