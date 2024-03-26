WATCH: 12 Gazans drown in bid to retrieve airdropped aid March 26, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-12-gazans-drown-in-bid-to-retrieve-airdropped-aid/ Email Print In a mad attempt to reach the sea-claimed aid, several Gazans drowned at sea, with 5 people dying from failed parachutes earlier this month. Hunger games this is what the world does. They can bring trucks in to make a Disney World on Gaza over peoples bodies that have not been pulled out of the rubble. They can’t figure out how to get Aiden but they do this to humiliate to drown to kill and there’s still people in… pic.twitter.com/DcenMxi6Ms— LisaMarie (@RedactedRosalia) March 26, 2024 airdrop aiddrowningGaza