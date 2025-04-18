Search

WATCH: 2 dead, 6 injured in mass shooting at Florida State University

A 20-year-old FSU student, Phoenix Ikner the son of a sheriff’s deputy, killed two people and injured six others in a mass shooting, using his mother’s former service weapon.



