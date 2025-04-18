WATCH: 2 dead, 6 injured in mass shooting at Florida State University

A 20-year-old FSU student, Phoenix Ikner the son of a sheriff’s deputy, killed two people and injured six others in a mass shooting, using his mother’s former service weapon.

Facts about the 20 years old Phoenix Ikner who is the Florida State University Shooter: 1-He was a White American

2-He was a Trump Supporter

3-He was a Republican #FloridaStateUniversity #FSU#FloridaState #PhoenixIkner pic.twitter.com/ymboJgBZFB — (@Censored_Locks) April 17, 2025

Who is this badass at Florida State University pic.twitter.com/4CirOIr8sr — Blake Logan (@BlakeCapa) April 17, 2025

In the midst of the chaos at Florida State University, the guy in the white shirt says it’s just another Thursday where he’s from. pic.twitter.com/KDmjy42SJM — Scott (@RandomHeroWX) April 17, 2025

Video of someone walking past this woman in Florida State University has been going viral not even “what can I do to help”. She has been s*ot Hope she is okay. FSU is under attack from a mad person. pic.twitter.com/4Ks0XISOzx — Lord Bob Shit McShitface (@ShitMcShitface) April 17, 2025