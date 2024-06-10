WATCH: 50,000 Canadian Jews march in solidarity with Israel June 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-50000-canadian-jews-march-in-solidarity-with-israel/ Email Print Throngs of Jews filled the streets of Toronto in a massive show of support for Israel and the Jewish people, with police having to arrest multiple violent counter-demonstrators. Absolutely MASSIVE turnout for the Walk With Israel in Toronto.Footage by @BethBaisch pic.twitter.com/8DKi1cWLWi— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 9, 2024 More than 50 000 people took to the streets in Toronto today for “Walk with Israel” 🇨🇦🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/1jeXJmtHiX— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 9, 2024 Massive turnout for Walk for Israel pic.twitter.com/X2hAxZftup— Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) June 9, 2024 Wow, Toronto. 💪🇨🇦🇮🇱Thank you 🙏 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/PnLtmYutcT— Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) June 9, 2024Read WATCH: Vivek Ramaswamy slams anti-Israel protesters, debunks genocide libel Canadastand with IsraelWalk with Israel