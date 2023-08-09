WATCH: ‘A great day to be in Israel,’ says visiting House Democrat August 9, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-a-great-day-to-be-in-israel-says-visiting-house-democrat/ Email Print One of 24 House Democrats visiting Israel this week with the AIPAC-affiliated American Israel Education Foundation, Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) sends a heartfelt message about her experience. 👋 Hello from Israel! A message from @RepHaleyStevens and a delegation of @HouseDemocrats who are on the ground this week visiting the Jewish state with AIEF. Learn more about the trip here: https://t.co/aE1EBDsv4D 🇺🇸🇮🇱 #AIEF2023 pic.twitter.com/V6aV4Zn1NF — AIPAC (@AIPAC) August 8, 2023 AIPACDemocratic partyHaley StevensIsraeli democracyUS-Israel relations