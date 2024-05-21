WATCH: A history of Israel’s survival through the centuries May 21, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-a-history-of-israels-survival-through-the-centuries/ Email Print From the Romans to the Nazis to the present day with Hamas, all these enemies of Israel have tried to annihilate us but failed, Israel and the Jewish nation will survive. We’ve been here before, but we will rebuild.We will persevere.It’s in our DNA. Am Yisrael Chai pic.twitter.com/qkSFUr3c1H— Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 21, 2024 AntisemitismHolocaustIsraelPogroms