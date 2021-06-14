WATCH: ‘A lot of hope, a lot of optimism’ in US about new Israeli government June 14, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-a-lot-of-hope-a-lot-of-optimism-in-us-about-new-israeli-government/ Email Print While praising Netanyahu for his many accomplishments that have “transformed” Israel for the better, Dr. Michael Oren, former Israeli ambassador to the U.S., is optimistic about the new Israeli government and, in particular, the U.S,-Israel friendship. 2021 Israel electionsBenjamin NetanyahuChange blocMichael OrenUS-Israel relations