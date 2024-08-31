WATCH: A tale of two interviews: Dana Bash with J.D. Vance vs. Kamala Harris

The Washington Free Beacon has compiled a highlight reel of the two interviews.

By Thaleigha Rampersad, The Washington Free Beacon







CNN’s Dana Bash sat down with Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz on Thursday, in the first interview Harris has done since she began her run for the presidency over a month ago.

Bash questioned Harris on her emotions when Biden called to inform her he was no longer running for a second term and what the “viral photograph” of her grandniece watching her accept the nomination at the DNC meant to her.

Earlier this month, Bash interviewed vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, and the line of questioning hardly resembled the friendly questioning Bash offered Harris and Walz Thursday night.

During the Vance interview, Bash defended Walz’s false claims that he had served in the Afghanistan war, saying the campaign had “corrected that.”

When Vance said the American people shouldn’t buy into misleading media portrayals of Donald Trump, Bash retorted, “There aren’t media lies.”

