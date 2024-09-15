Search

WATCH: Active-duty US servicemen call out Harris for lying at debate

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-active-duty-us-servicemen-call-out-harris-for-lying-at-debate/
Email Print

Kamala Harris during her debate with Donald Trump falsely claimed there are no US forces in active war zones, to which US servicemen stationed overseas comically wondered where they were.

>