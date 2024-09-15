WATCH: Active-duty US servicemen call out Harris for lying at debate September 15, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-active-duty-us-servicemen-call-out-harris-for-lying-at-debate/ Email Print Kamala Harris during her debate with Donald Trump falsely claimed there are no US forces in active war zones, to which US servicemen stationed overseas comically wondered where they were. This video is going viral right now pic.twitter.com/gI3jZPVpok — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 14, 2024 2024 DebateArmy soldiersKamala Harris