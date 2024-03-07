WATCH: ADL’s ‘Never Is Now’ summit protests 360% rise in US antisemitic incidents March 7, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-adls-never-is-now-summit-protests-360-rise-in-us-antisemitic-incidents/ Email Print ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt discusses the “tsunami of anti-Jewish hate” following October 7th.He says that all sectors of Jews are being attacked, from school children, the elderly and “people just living their lives.”The “Never Is Now” summit at the Javits Center in NY on March 4-7 hosts over 100 speakers on combating antisemitism. ADLAmerican antisemitismantisemitic incidents