WATCH: After doubts online, Israeli government, Biden confirms that babies found decapitated

After claims by pro-Palestinian elements that the reports of decapitated babies were unverified or simply made up, the Israeli government confirmed the reports and President Joe Biden went on record saying he had seen the proof.

“It is important for Americans to see what is happening. I have been doing this for a long time. I never thought that I would see… have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children,” Biden told U.S. Jewish leaders.

“Downplaying Hamas’s atrocities and blaming the Jewish people is unthinkable,” he said.