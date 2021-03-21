WATCH: Ahead of election, tens of thousands protest against Netanyahu March 21, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ahead-of-election-tens-of-thousands-protest-against-netanyahu/ Email Print Despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s clear lead in the polls ahead of Tuesday’s national election, tens of thousands of Israelis protested across from his residence in Jerusalem on Saturday night, calling for his resignation. 2021 Israel electionsBenjamin NetanyahuIsraeli politics