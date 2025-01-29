WATCH: Al Jazeera documentary shows various terror leaders during Gaza war

Footage shot by the Al-Qassam Brigades shows Hamas leaders Mohammed Deif, Yahya Sinwar, and Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad planning the Oct. 7 massacre and appearing later during the war after the IDF invaded Gaza.

Al-Jazeera Documentary on Hamas Military Commanders During the War Includes Exclusive Footage Provided by Al-Qassam Brigades of Muhammad Deif, Yahya Sinwar, Interview with Military Leader Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad pic.twitter.com/NszieeElzG — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) January 29, 2025