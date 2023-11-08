Search

WATCH: Alan Dershowitz excoriates ‘despicable’ Obama as an ‘enemy of the Jewish people’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-alan-dershowitz-excoriates-despicable-obama-as-an-enemy-of-the-jewish-people/
Email Print

Alan Dershowitz calls Obama ‘despicable’ for comparing Hamas massacres to Israeli self-defense and that he’s ashamed of once calling him a friend.