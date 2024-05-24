Search

WATCH: Alan Dershowitz – ‘The worst antisemitic college departments are Jewish studies’

Renowned Jewish lawyer and scholar Alan Dershowitz explains why Jewish, Hebrew, and Holocaust studies are especially filled with self hating Jews and antisemites.



