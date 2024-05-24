WATCH: Alan Dershowitz – ‘The worst antisemitic college departments are Jewish studies’ May 24, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-alan-dershowitz-the-worst-antisemitic-college-departments-are-jewish-studies/ Email Print Renowned Jewish lawyer and scholar Alan Dershowitz explains why Jewish, Hebrew, and Holocaust studies are especially filled with self hating Jews and antisemites. Legal scholar Alan Dershowitz says, “The worst department in terms of antisemitism and anti-Israel are Jewish studies departments." pic.twitter.com/Yve7PaOoce— The New York Sun (@NewYorkSun) May 22, 2024 alan dershowitzAntisemitismcollege campuses