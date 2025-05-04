WATCH: Ambassador Huckabee affixes Mezuzah made from ancient Biblical stone

Newly instated Ambassador Mike Huckabee, alongside Yossi Dagan, governor of Samaria, placed a mezuzah on his doorway made from stones of Mount Ebal—the biblical site of Joshua’s altar.

