WATCH: Ambassador Huckabee affixes Mezuzah made from ancient Biblical stone

Newly instated Ambassador Mike Huckabee, alongside Yossi Dagan, governor of Samaria, placed a mezuzah on his doorway made from stones of Mount Ebal—the biblical site of Joshua’s altar.

