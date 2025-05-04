WATCH: Ambassador Huckabee affixes Mezuzah made from ancient Biblical stone May 4, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ambassador-huckabee-affixes-mezuzah-made-from-ancient-biblical-stone/ Email Print Newly instated Ambassador Mike Huckabee, alongside Yossi Dagan, governor of Samaria, placed a mezuzah on his doorway made from stones of Mount Ebal—the biblical site of Joshua’s altar.In a first-of-its-kind diplomatic event at the US Embassy in Israel, @USAmbIsrael @GovMikeHuckabee hosted Samaria Governor Yossi Dagan in his office in Jerusalem and fixed a mezuzah made of stones from Mt. Ebal at the entrance to the office. pic.twitter.com/5kFGsMnLsb— Israel National News – Arutz Sheva (@ArutzSheva_En) May 4, 2025 Ambassador Mike HuckabeeBibleMezuzah