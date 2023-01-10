WATCH: American Jews give Netanyahu standing ovation January 10, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-american-jews-give-netanyahu-standing-ovation/ Email Print The Israeli leader was given a standing ovation from AIPAC conference attendees, including 1,000 pro-Israel activists and senior AIPAC management, during his video address from Israel Monday, where he stressed the need for Jerusalem and Washington to stand united against the Iranian regime. The warm reception does not really match the predictions of any loss of support from American Jewry, notes Israel Hayom diplomatic correspondent Ariel Kahana. ראש הממשלה נתניהו החל לפני זמן קצר תדרוך בשיחת וידאו להנהלת איפאק ופעילים מובילים של הארגון. קבלת הפנים, איך לומר, לא ממש מתיישבת עם התחזיות כל אובדן תמיכת היהדות האמריקנית… עוד פרטים בהמשך. pic.twitter.com/TsuakZxIES — Ariel Kahana אריאל כהנא (@arik3000) January 9, 2023 AIPACAmerican JewsBenjamin NetanyahuDiaspora-Israel relationsIranian threatUS-Israel relations