WATCH: American Jews give Netanyahu standing ovation

The Israeli leader was given a standing ovation from AIPAC conference attendees, including 1,000 pro-Israel activists and senior AIPAC management, during his video address from Israel Monday, where he stressed the need for Jerusalem and Washington to stand united against the Iranian regime.

The warm reception does not really match the predictions of any loss of support from American Jewry, notes Israel Hayom diplomatic correspondent Ariel Kahana.