WATCH: Analysts debate the current security situation in Judea and Samaria June 4, 2024 IDF forces have thwarted dozens of high-profile attacks in the last months, on the other hand, terrorism is all to prevent in Judea and Samaria, with many terror members operating openly and brazenly. 'The sense of security with these attacks becoming more prevalent has the Israeli community more concerned'i24NEWS Middle East correspondent @airel_oseran breaks down the spike in terrorist activity coming from the West Bank pic.twitter.com/BeqcBJwskN— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) June 4, 2024 IDF kills West Bank terrorists planning shooting attack Military analyst @YaakovLappin examines the security situation in the West Bank and the effort Israeli forces are making in combatting terrorism pic.twitter.com/LLD4GeyCo1— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) June 4, 2024 CounterterrorismIDFJudea and Samariaterror attacks