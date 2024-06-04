Search

WATCH: Analysts debate the current security situation in Judea and Samaria

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-analysts-debate-the-current-security-situation-in-judea-and-samaria/
Email Print

IDF forces have thwarted dozens of high-profile attacks in the last months, on the other hand, terrorism is all to prevent in Judea and Samaria, with many terror members operating openly and brazenly.





>