WATCH: Anti-Israel NYC mayoral candidate blasted for not being ‘anti-Israel’ enough

Anti-Israel mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani was confronted by a pro-Hamas radical who demanded he deny Israel’s right to exist if he truly supported the Palestinian cause.

Politicians like @ZohranKMamdani who seek our votes must be held accountable. Recently, he’s made the media rounds, repeatedly reaffirming “Israel’s right to exist” — a phrase long used to justify the ongoing genocide, ethnic cleansing, and dehumanization of Palestinians. No… pic.twitter.com/l2f52yVtsj — Anas Saleh انس صالح (@AnasSaleh_NYC) May 21, 2025