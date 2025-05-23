WATCH: Anti-Israel NYC mayoral candidate blasted for not being ‘anti-Israel’ enough May 23, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-nyc-mayoral-candidate-blasted-for-not-being-anti-israel-enough/ Email Print Anti-Israel mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani was confronted by a pro-Hamas radical who demanded he deny Israel’s right to exist if he truly supported the Palestinian cause.Politicians like @ZohranKMamdani who seek our votes must be held accountable. Recently, he’s made the media rounds, repeatedly reaffirming “Israel’s right to exist” — a phrase long used to justify the ongoing genocide, ethnic cleansing, and dehumanization of Palestinians. No… pic.twitter.com/l2f52yVtsj— Anas Saleh انس صالح (@AnasSaleh_NYC) May 21, 2025 anti-IsraelmayorsZohran Mamdani