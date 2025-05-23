Search

WATCH: Anti-Israel NYC mayoral candidate blasted for not being ‘anti-Israel’ enough

Anti-Israel mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani was confronted by a pro-Hamas radical who demanded he deny Israel’s right to exist if he truly supported the Palestinian cause.

