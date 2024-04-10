WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters overrun the Senate cafeteria April 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-protesters-overrun-the-senate-cafeteria/ Email Print Protesters chanted ‘people are starving in Gaza’ and end the occupation and the war.’ Anti-Israel protesters shut down Senate cafeteria while chanting "Senate can't eat until Gaza eats!" and "Children are starving in Gaza." pic.twitter.com/sVSc49ffy4— Jeff Charles, An Awful Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) April 9, 2024 An insurrection took place today.The United States Senate cafeteria was SHUT DOWN because of protests by Pro Gaza protesters. Give them the same treatment. pic.twitter.com/L9zcM8yzQT — E (@ElijahSchaffer) April 10, 2024 🚨BREAKING🚨The senate cafeteria has been taken over and shut down by a mob of pro-Hamas protesters. pic.twitter.com/oNqDYudA70 — The Great Resistance (@ResistanceGreat) April 9, 2024 pro-Palestinian protestersSenatestarvation