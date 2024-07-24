WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters release maggots and crickets inside Netanyahu’s hotel

Protesters have also camped outside the hotel shouting antisemitic slogans and threats saying ‘We’re gonna kill all of you, you Jewish mother—-er.’

The DC Palestinian Youth Movement released maggots and crickets were released throughout the Watergate Hotel where Netanyahu is staying.

The protestors also pulled multiple fire alarms throughout the night.

This is an utter security failure. pic.twitter.com/3O0XbOvoGx

