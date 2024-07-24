WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters release maggots and crickets inside Netanyahu’s hotel July 24, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-protesters-release-maggots-and-crickets-inside-netanyahus-hotel/ Email Print Protesters have also camped outside the hotel shouting antisemitic slogans and threats saying ‘We’re gonna kill all of you, you Jewish mother—-er.’ The DC Palestinian Youth Movement released maggots and crickets were released throughout the Watergate Hotel where Netanyahu is staying. The protestors also pulled multiple fire alarms throughout the night. This is an utter security failure. pic.twitter.com/3O0XbOvoGx — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 24, 2024 BREAKING: Hamas supporter in front of the Watergate Hotel yelled at Israel supporters: “Jewish motherfuckers. We’re gonna kill all of you. We’re gonna burn you. Allah Akbar. Hamas!” pic.twitter.com/xM9UsK5O6w — Vivid. (@VividProwess) July 24, 2024 Benjamin NetanyahucricketsDC Palestinian Youth MovementmaggotsWatergate Hotel