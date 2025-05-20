Search

WATCH: Anti-Israel UCLA student taken away in ambulance after passing out from 9-day Gaza solidarity hunger strike

An anti-Israel UCLA student named Maya was taken away in an ambulance after collapsing from a nine-day hunger strike protesting Israel’s war in Gaza, during which she claimed UCLA is complicit in war crimes.

