WATCH: Arab Israeli destroys claims of apartheid, inequality April 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-arab-israeli-destroys-claims-of-apartheid-inequality/ Email Print The man stresses the fact that he is free and lacks nothing, while other Arabs across the region are starving and oppressed. An Israeli Arab brilliantly rips into the other Arabs who want to "liberate" him from the "big bad Israelis"This is the truth right here. pic.twitter.com/nPegZ5h30z— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) April 9, 2024 Arab IsraeliEqualityfreedomPalestinians