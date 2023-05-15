WATCH: Arab Israeli teen shot dead in honor killing for ‘wanting to study in university’

A 19-year-old woman was shot dead in the northern Arab Bedouin village of Sallama overnight, with relatives calling it an honor killing.

Dima Bushnak was shot at close range with two bullets while sitting in a car near a new mosque in her village.







הנרצחת בואדי סלאמה היא דימה בושנאק בת ה-22. מספר הנרצחים בחברה הערבית מתחילת השנה עלה ל-78, מתוכן שש נשים@GLZRadio pic.twitter.com/gUoLR2AkHL — אדם פרג׳| Adam faraj| آدَم فَــرَج (@Adamfaraj14) May 14, 2023

She was pronounced dead after arriving at Ziv Medical Center in Safed.

The incident marks the third fatal in as many days for Israel’s Arab population and the 78th for this year so far.

Relatives told Ynet news that Bushnak had been receiving threats over her lifestyle.

“Dima wanted to progress in life, but there are some people that decided to threaten her life and in the end killed her,” they were quoted as saying.

According to the family members, she planned to continue her studies at the University of Haifa.

“They did not want her to work or study,” the relative said.

However, according to the Haaretz daily, some of Bushnak’s relatives are members of the Abu Latif crime family. Bushnak worked at a local butcher that belongs to them.