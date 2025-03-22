WATCH: Arab police officer in New Jersey sports Palestinian flag instead of American

Paterson, New Jersey, known as “Little Palestine” by Mayor Andre Sayegh, is home to a Palestinian population of over 10,000, and one police officer chose to forgo the American flag on duty, instead wearing a Palestinian patch.

In Paterson New Jersey the Cops Wear “Palestinian” Flags NOT American Ones ⚠️ A U.S. city quietly transforms into a stronghold for Islamic nationalism and anti-American loyalty Please EXPOSE this by sharing. Help protect American values. Paterson New Jersey is being… pic.twitter.com/Es9jfTx8EN — Shirion Collective (@ShirionOrg) March 22, 2025