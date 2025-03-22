Search

WATCH: Arab police officer in New Jersey sports Palestinian flag instead of American

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-arab-police-officer-in-new-jersey-sports-palestinian-flag-instead-of-american/
Email Print

Paterson, New Jersey, known as “Little Palestine” by Mayor Andre Sayegh, is home to a Palestinian population of over 10,000, and one police officer chose to forgo the American flag on duty, instead wearing a Palestinian patch.

>