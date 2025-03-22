WATCH: Arab police officer in New Jersey sports Palestinian flag instead of American March 22, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-arab-police-officer-in-new-jersey-sports-palestinian-flag-instead-of-american/ Email Print Paterson, New Jersey, known as “Little Palestine” by Mayor Andre Sayegh, is home to a Palestinian population of over 10,000, and one police officer chose to forgo the American flag on duty, instead wearing a Palestinian patch. In Paterson New Jersey the Cops Wear “Palestinian” Flags NOT American Ones⚠️ A U.S. city quietly transforms into a stronghold for Islamic nationalism and anti-American loyaltyPlease EXPOSE this by sharing. Help protect American values. Paterson New Jersey is being… pic.twitter.com/Es9jfTx8EN — Shirion Collective (@ShirionOrg) March 22, 2025 New JerseyPalestinian flagPolice Officer