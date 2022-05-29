WATCH: Arab rioters hurl rocks from Al-Aqsa compound, MK’s bodyguard hit

On Jerusalem Day, masked Arab rioters were hurling rocks from the Al-Aqsa compound on the Temple Mount at police and civilians at the Western Wall.

By TPS

By 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jerusalem Day, massive police forces deployed on high alert arrested 21 Arabs involved in violence and attacks on Jews.

A ruckus ensued at the Damascus Gate at the entrance to the Old City, during which rioters threw rocks and bottles at the police and injured one Israeli, a guard securing Member of Knesset Miri Regev.

The police arrested three of the rioters and disbursed the rest with crowd-control means.

In other incidents, the police arrested another 18 Arabs for attacks on Jews and participation in disturbances. Minor scuffles were recorded at several points in the Old City.

The first wave of Jewish visitors to the Temple passed without significant incidents.