WATCH: Arab shepherds attack Jewish farmer

On Wednesday, a Jewish farmer received a report that Palestinian Arab shepherds entered his field in Har Hebron in Judea. The farmer came to drive them away from his field and the shepherds proceeded to throw rocks at him and beat him with a cane. The farmer had to be taken to hospital.

“Crime-breaking Arabs and radical anarchists have received a tailwind from the false ‘settler violence’ campaign that has been funded by foreign countries,” said Matan Jerafi, field coordinator of the Zionist NGO Im Tirtzu.

“This could have a very bad ending if we do not wake up. We must remove the rioters from the area and not allow them to instigate violence in the field.”

Video Credit: Im Tirtzu