Search

WATCH: Argentina’s Milei declares alliance with Israel, vows to combat terrorism

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-argentinas-milei-declares-alliance-with-israel-vows-to-combat-terrorism/
Email Print

The outspoken, pro-Israel Argentinian president, Javier Milei, announced a steadfast alliance with Israel, pledging unwavering support in the fight for democracy and the battle against terrorism.

>