WATCH: Armed guards on cargo ship destroy Houthi suicide boat July 23, 2024

The Houthis have terrorized international waters with their persistent attacks in the 'defense of Palestinians' utilizing unmanned boats and drones.

The Houthis attack a container ship using a kamikaze drone boat. pic.twitter.com/GsxCAxLcDk

— Alex Bond (@AlexBondODUA) July 23, 2024

cargo shipsHouthissuicide boats