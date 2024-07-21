Search

WATCH: Arrow 3 defense system engages ballistic missile over Eilat

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-arrow-3-defense-system-engages-ballistic-missile-over-eilat/
Email Print

Following Israel’s historic operation against the Houthis in Yemen, the terror group launched a ballistic missile at Eilat which was intercepted by the long-range defense system Arrow 3.

>