WATCH: Arrow 3 defense system engages ballistic missile over Eilat July 21, 2024

Following Israel's historic operation against the Houthis in Yemen, the terror group launched a ballistic missile at Eilat which was intercepted by the long-range defense system Arrow 3.

https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/WhatsApp-Video-2024-07-21-at-08.06.12_b3720f70.mp4

Arrow 3Ballistic missileHouthis