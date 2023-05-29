WATCH: Audience mocks Roger Waters; protester climbs onstage, waving Israeli flag May 29, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-audience-mocks-roger-waters-protester-climbs-onstage-waving-israeli-flag/ Email Print A pro-Israel crowd interrupted antisemitic musician Roger Waters’ concert in Frankfurt on Sunday, waving Israeli flags and shouting “Am Yisrael Chai” – a popular Hebrew slogan meaning “the Jewish People lives [forever].” One of them even managed to bypass security and climb onstage. The Festhalle, now a popular concert hall, was where about 3,000 Jews were gathered for deportation to Nazi concentration camps on Kristallnacht, Nov. 9, 1938. #HERO! This brave man rushes the stage where antisemite Roger Waters was just playing in Frankfurt and waves Israeli flag. Meantime, you hear supporters chant “Am Yisrael Chai” (People of Israel live). 💪🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/xWfBGMNvMR — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) May 28, 2023 AntisemitismGermanyRoger Waters