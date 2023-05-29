WATCH: Audience mocks Roger Waters; protester climbs onstage, waving Israeli flag

A pro-Israel crowd interrupted antisemitic musician Roger Waters’ concert in Frankfurt on Sunday, waving Israeli flags and shouting “Am Yisrael Chai” – a popular Hebrew slogan meaning “the Jewish People lives [forever].” One of them even managed to bypass security and climb onstage.

The Festhalle, now a popular concert hall, was where about 3,000 Jews were gathered for deportation to Nazi concentration camps on Kristallnacht, Nov. 9, 1938.