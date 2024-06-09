Search

WATCH: BBC anchor’s jaw-dropping question about IDF hostage rescue

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-bbc-reporter-asks-ridiculous-question-about-idf-hostage-rescue/
Email Print

Lieutenant Col. Jonathan Conricus gives a classic response to why the IDF didn’t warn the hostages’ captors that they were coming to reduce the ‘civilian’ casualties in the rescue operation.



>