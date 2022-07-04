WATCH: BDS supporters intimidate Jews in Toronto

Supporters of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign against Israel demonstrated in front of a Toronto shopping center containing a number of Jewish shops on Friday, harassing and intimidating Jewish patrons with antisemitic slurs.

Happening now: Protesters screaming free Palestine, yelling anti-Semitic slurs and intimidating Jews in #Thornhill outside a plaza of mainly kosher establishments. This is NOT anti Zionism —it’s a blatant act of #antisemitic hate which must be condemned by everyone. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/T7eyzIJC14 — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) July 1, 2022