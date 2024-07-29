Search

WATCH: Chaos erupts as thousands of civilians flood Beirut airport to evacuate

Thousands of Lebanese civilians and travelers are rushing to escape Lebanon as the country awaits Israel’s harsh response to Hezbollah killing 14 young Druze.

