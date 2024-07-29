WATCH: Chaos erupts as thousands of civilians flood Beirut airport to evacuate

Thousands of Lebanese civilians and travelers are rushing to escape Lebanon as the country awaits Israel’s harsh response to Hezbollah killing 14 young Druze.

WATCH Beirut Airport is overwhelmed as many rush to flee the country ahead of Israel’s anticipated response. pic.twitter.com/gI8gxvYFn8 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 29, 2024

Flights to and from Beirut airport are being cancelled or delayed as tensions escalate between Israel and armed political group Hezbollah after a strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 children and teenagers https://t.co/rzFaMxbEgk pic.twitter.com/sqvczLQ6wR — Reuters (@Reuters) July 29, 2024

WATCH There are reports of activity currently happening at Beirut airport… pic.twitter.com/W253Qy4Wiv — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 28, 2024





