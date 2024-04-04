WATCH: Ben Shapiro addresses split with Candace Owens April 4, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ben-shapiro-addresses-split-with-candace-owens/ Email Print Shapiro, a Jewish political commentator, reacted to rumors circulating regarding Owen’s exit, and allegations of pro-Israel bias and limits on free speech at The Daily Wire. Ben Shapiro gives his final word on Candace Owens and The Daily Wire. @benshapiro @RubinReport @RealCandaceO pic.twitter.com/IdlPU0WalP— The Rubin Report (@RubinReportShow) March 28, 2024 Ben ShapiroCandace OwensDaily Wire