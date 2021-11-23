WATCH: Bennett and his 9-year-old son launch campaign to vaccinate Israeli children

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his 9-year-old son David arrived at the Clalit Health Service’s clinic in Herzliya on Tuesday morning to launch Israel’s nationwide campaign to vaccinate children.

“I call on all Israeli parents to come and have their children vaccinated. It is safe and it safeguards our children,” the Israeli premier said.

David explained that “it is important to get vaccinated so that children don’t get sick with corona[virus] and so that they won’t infect their parents.”

“It really didn’t hurt,” he said after getting jabbed. “It just looks painful.”