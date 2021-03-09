WATCH: Biden appears to forget name of Secretary of Defense March 9, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-biden-appears-to-forget-name-of-secretary-of-defense/ Email Print President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday his nomination of two women generals to four-star commanders. But he stumbled when trying to remember the name of his Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Whoops: Biden forgets the name of the Pentagon, as well as the name of his secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin pic.twitter.com/ZtcgHLBIAO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2021 Biden AdministrationLloyd AustinSecretary of Defense