WATCH: Biden calls Trump supporters ‘garbage’

President Biden, who hasn’t been seen in weeks has resurfaced with another video in which he labels Trump supporters as garbage.

JUST IN: Biden calls Trump supporters “garbage” Correction: the PRESIDENT of The United States just calls “half of Americans population “garbage”. The Americans people that work their ass off to make a living, the same people that the government tax! #bidenGarbage #kamala… pic.twitter.com/1NNUUHydy6 — Dems are Weird (@YouWho53743104) October 30, 2024