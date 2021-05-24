WATCH: Biden foreign policy strengthens Iran, hurts Israel, says US intelligence expert May 24, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-biden-foreign-policy-strengthens-iran-hurts-israel-says-us-intelligence-expert/ Email Print Former U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe discusses tensions in the Middle East, arguing that President Biden’s approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict is “troubling.” HamasIran nuclear dealIsrael foreign policyJoe BidenUS Mideast policy