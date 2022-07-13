WATCH: Biden lays wreath at Yad Vashem, talks to Holocaust survivors

U.S. President Joe Biden visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem where he took part in a wreath-laying ceremony.

Biden met with two Holocaust survivors and wrote the following in the Yad Vashem guest book:

“It is a great honor to be back – back to my emotional home. We much never, ever, forget because hate is never defeated. It only hides. We must teach every successive generation that it can happen again unless we remember. That is what I teach my children and grandchildren. Never forget.”