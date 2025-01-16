WATCH: Biden mixes up Hamas and Hezbollah when talking about Oct. 7th massacre January 16, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-biden-mixes-up-hamas-and-hezbollah-when-talking-about-oct-7th-massacre/ Email Print In an announcement about the agreed-upon hostage deal between Hamas and Israel, President Biden mistakenly labeled the ‘brutal massacre’ on Oct. 7th as Hezbollah’s, when it was actually Hamas responsible for the attack.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/WhatsApp-Video-2025-01-16-at-02.20.02_f8dc8a53.mp4 Biden AdministrationHamasHezbollahhostage deal