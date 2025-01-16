Search

WATCH: Biden mixes up Hamas and Hezbollah when talking about Oct. 7th massacre

In an announcement about the agreed-upon hostage deal between Hamas and Israel, President Biden mistakenly labeled the ‘brutal massacre’ on Oct. 7th as Hezbollah’s, when it was actually Hamas responsible for the attack.

