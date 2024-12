WATCH: Biden naps while meeting with prominent African leaders

Despite having only a few weeks left in office, President Biden still managed to make embarrassing gaffes, such as appearing to sleep during a televised meeting with African leaders and saying, “Welcome to America,” when asked about his pardon of his son, Hunter.

WATCH Biden appears to be sleeping during his meeting with African leaders pic.twitter.com/u69piZ1AuD — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 4, 2024