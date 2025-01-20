WATCH: Biden ‘not concerned’ Hamas will regroup in Gaza January 20, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-biden-not-concerned-hamas-will-regroup-in-gaza/ Email Print The evening of his removal from office and following the release of three Israeli hostages, Joe Biden dismissed any concerns about Hamas regrouping and retaining control in Gaza.REPORTER: “Any concerns about Hamas regrouping?”BIDEN: “No..” pic.twitter.com/5L1jmciXxK— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 19, 2025 GazaHamasJoe Biden